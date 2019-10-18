Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Noah Centineo is officially off the market! The "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actor shared a selfie video with Alexis Ren on his Instagram Story following months of rumors about the couple's romance. Noah has been spotted out with Alexis on multiple occasions. According to US Weekly, they were seen hugging and holding hands at a Palm Beach airport in May 2019. The pair was later spotted showing PDA while leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood in September.

