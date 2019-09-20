Noah Centineo Fan Battling Cancer Beams Over Their Special Day Together: 'He's Hot!' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Maddie Sturtz got to experience a welcome bright spot during an incredibly tough journey. The 15-year-old Noah Centineo fan tells Access Hollywood all about meeting the heartthrob thanks to a special visit organized by Make-A-Wish. Maddie is currently undergoing radiation treatment for cancer in her bones, and spent the day with Noah hiking and eating ice cream. The Wisconsin native teased that she loves Noah "because he's hot," but the pair also bonded over their similar "goofy" personalities! Maddie plans to return to school after finishing treatment in October.

