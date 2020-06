Also available on the NBC app

Noah Centineo has said goodbye to all the hair he's loved before. The actor showed off a surprising buzz cut on his Instagram story, leaving many fans in mourning over his signature curls. Though others also supported Noah's fresh 'do, it’s not the first time he's caused a stir with a dramatic transformation. Just weeks ahead of parting with his mane, he shocked social media with a bleach-blond beard!

Appearing: