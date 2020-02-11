Also available on the NBC app

Noah Centineo is getting honest about a dark time in his life. The "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" star detailed his past substance abuse in a candid interview for HarpersBazaar.com, revealing that he dabbled in Molly and other drugs following his parents' divorce when he was 15. Noah said that he tried "everything" during that time in his life. "There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things."

