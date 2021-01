Also available on the nbc app

Noah Beck chatted with Access Hollywood about his upcoming Awesomeness series, “Noah Beck Tries Things.” He dishes on how his girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio and his friend James Charles will be guest starring on the series as well as what fans can expect to see on the show. “Noah Beck Tries Things” premieres on AwesomenessTV’s digital platforms on January 22, 2021 at 7am PT.

