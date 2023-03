Eric Holder Jr. has been sentenced in the murder of Nipsey Hussle. Holder, who was convicted of killing the rapper, received a sentence of 60 years to life in prison on Wednesday in court in Los Angeles, per NBC News. The rapper was fatally shot outside of his Los Angeles store on March 31, 2019 at the age of 33, he is survived by his son Kross and daughter Emani.

