Also available on the nbc app

Lauren London is keeping her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, close to her heart on the third anniversary of his death. On Thursday, the actress shared a photo the rapper smiling with a moving caption on Instagram. "Loving You Here There Then Now Forever and After. Long Live The King Ermias Asghedom, Hussle Man," she wrote. Nipsey was fatally shot outside of his store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Lauren and Nispey were together for five years and share a son, Kross Ermias, who is now five years old.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution