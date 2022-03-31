Main Content

Nipsey Hussle Honored By Lauren London With Tribute On 3rd Anniversary Of His Death

Lauren London is keeping her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, close to her heart on the third anniversary of his death. On Thursday, the actress shared a photo the rapper smiling with a moving caption on Instagram. "Loving You Here There Then Now Forever and After. Long Live The King Ermias Asghedom, Hussle Man," she wrote. Nipsey was fatally shot outside of his store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Lauren and Nispey were together for five years and share a son, Kross Ermias, who is now five years old.

