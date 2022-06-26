Main Content

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Soak Up The Sun On Tropical Vacation: See The Steamy Pics!

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are soaking up the sun! The couple enjoyed a sunny getaway to the Maldives this week with a few pals, including Zoey Deutch, and the lovebirds snuck off for a steamy photo session on the beach. Nina gave Instagram followers a peek at her and Shaun's most loved-up shots, including one in which she and the former Olympian pucker up for a smooch.

