Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are soaking up the sun! The couple enjoyed a sunny getaway to the Maldives this week with a few pals, including Zoey Deutch, and the lovebirds snuck off for a steamy photo session on the beach. Nina gave Instagram followers a peek at her and Shaun's most loved-up shots, including one in which she and the former Olympian pucker up for a smooch.

