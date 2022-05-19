Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have taken their relationship to the next level! The pair made a glamorous red carpet debut at the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on Thursday. The love birds looked smitten in coordinating outfits as they held onto each other and posed for photographers. And the pair was in good company at the premiere! Prince William and Kate Middleton also stepped out on Thursday alongside the flick's leading man himself, Tom cruise.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight