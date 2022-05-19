Main Content

Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Make Red Carpet Debut At 'Top Gun: Maverick' London Premiere

CLIP05/19/22

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have taken their relationship to the next level! The pair made a glamorous red carpet debut at the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on Thursday. The love birds looked smitten in coordinating outfits as they held onto each other and posed for photographers. And the pair was in good company at the premiere! Prince William and Kate Middleton also stepped out on Thursday alongside the flick's leading man himself, Tom cruise.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Tags: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, top gun maverick, london, red carpet, Tom Cruise, Prince William, Kate Middleton
