CLIP 01/30/22
Shaun White is about to head to Beijing for his fifth Winter Olympics, but his attempt at catching up with fans on Thursday and answering a heavy question on TikTok was interrupted by his girlfriend Nina Dobrev and her dog. The 35-year-old Olympian was answering if this would be his last run in the Olympics – while his "Vampire Diaries" star girlfriend was busy loving on and kissing her dog in the background. Shaun did end the TikTok revealing this will be his last time at the Olympics.