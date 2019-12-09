Also available on the nbc app

Ian Somerhalder has a belated birthday celebration to look forward to! The "V Wars" star was in Germany on his 41st birthday instead of home with family, but he got a sweet Instagram shoutout from wife Nikki Reed who promised proper festivities with their 2-year-old daughter upon his return. Nikki also shared gratitude for her husband of four years, sharing a candid photo of Ian grinning ear-to-ear during a trip to Idaho. "You were laughing uncontrollably," Nikki wrote of the shot. "And it felt so sweet to see this smile, almost like you were a kid all over again. We love you."

