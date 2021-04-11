Also available on the nbc app

“Big Brother UK” alum Nikki Grahame has died at 38 years old. The reality star passed away on April 9th following a longtime battle with anorexia. An official cause of death has yet to be made public. A GoFundMe had been set up in Nikki’s honor, asking donors to help her get treatment at a specialist clinic. More than $94,000 was raised. The page issued an update on Saturday confirming Nikki’s loss. Nikki placed fifth during Season 7 of “Big Brother UK” in 2006 and she returned to the franchise in 2010 for “Ultimate Big Brother,” on which she was the runner-up. The TV personality had been open about her longtime struggle with anorexia, publishing two autobiographies – 2009’s “Dying to be Thin” and its follow-up, “Fragiile,” three years later.

