Also available on the nbc app

Nikki and Brie Bella are getting candid about their mom's health journey. Their mom Kathy had to undergo emergency brain surgery back in June, but before she went under the knife, she asked her daughters, who were both pregnant at the time, if she should postpone the procedure to make sure she would meet her grandkids. "My mom's surgery was three weeks before we were going to have the babies, and my mom is like, 'Should I wait so I can make sure I hold my grandkids?'" Brie shared on "The Dr. Oz Show."

Appearing: