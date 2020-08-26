Also available on the nbc app

The time has finally come for fans to meet Nikki and Brie Bella's boys: Matteo and Buddy! Three weeks after Nikki welcomed her first kiddo, the wrestler took to Instagram to reveal that she and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev named their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. As for Brie, she and hubby Daniel Bryan named her second kid Buddy Dessert, according to PEOPLE. The twins grace the latest cover of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide Friday!

