Nikki and Brie Bella have totally twinning new haircuts. The “Total Bella” stars showed off some new shorter haircuts in a post on Brie’s Instagram. “Within 28 hours I accomplished a fabulous #sistersunday… Twin haircuts and a couple stops at some of my favorite places.” Nikki also shared the image writing about how the new look comes with a new chapter for her. “Twinning chic cuts Mama needed the new chapter hairdo,” she wrote in part.

