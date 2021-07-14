Main Content

Nikki & Brie Bella Debut Twinning Haircuts For Their ‘New Chapter’ In Life

Nikki and Brie Bella have totally twinning new haircuts. The “Total Bella” stars showed off some new shorter haircuts in a post on Brie’s Instagram. “Within 28 hours I accomplished a fabulous #sistersunday… Twin haircuts and a couple stops at some of my favorite places.” Nikki also shared the image writing about how the new look comes with a new chapter for her. “Twinning chic cuts Mama needed the new chapter hairdo,” she wrote in part.

