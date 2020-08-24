Also available on the nbc app

Artem Chigvintsev is loving fatherhood! The first-time dad gushed about life with fiancée Nikki Bella and their newborn baby boy while appearing on "Good Morning America" to announce his big return for the upcoming 29th season of "Dancing with the Stars." He said, "It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed. I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible." Though he admitted that they haven't been getting much rest! "What sleep? Do people really sleep?" he joked, adding, "I really feel bad for Nicole because he's a really good eater. So, he's been on it!"

