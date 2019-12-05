Nikki Bella Was 'Really Nervous' To Meet Artem Chigvintsev's Parents At 'Emotional' Family Reunion

Also available on the NBC app

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have crossed a major relationship milestone! The former WWE superstar revealed on "The Bellas Podcast" that she was "really nervous" to meet her "Dancing with the Stars" alum boyfriend's parents, and it wasn't just a big deal for her! Artem hadn't seen his mom, dad or brother in five years, so the reunion was an "emotional" gathering for everyone involved. Despite the language barrier between Nikki and Artem's Russian-speaking relatives, she said they "made it work" and she ultimately won them over.

