Nikki Bella is apologizing for a past comment she made about the late WWE star Joanie “Chyna” Laurer. An old clip of the “Total Bellas” star and her sister Brie Bella on E!’s “Fashion Police” from 2013 has resurfaced. In the clip the now 37-year-old makes a comment about Laurer saying, “We don’t know if it’s a man or a woman.” Now, Nikki Bella is apologizing.

