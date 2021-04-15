Also available on the nbc app

Is Nikki Bella pregnant with baby number two? Not so fast… The “Total Bellas” star recently shared a screenshot of an exchange she had on Instagram where a fan asks if she is pregnant. The reality star responded saying that she’s just bloated from traveling and hormone changes related to breast feeding. “No lol I have a few of these comments. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (mile is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is lol. Had abs in the day and a little belly at night. #MomLife,” she wrote.

