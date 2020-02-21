Also available on the NBC app

Nikki Bella is one hot mama-to-be! The pregnant "Total Bellas" star gave fans an up-close peek at her growing baby bump, baring her midriff for multiple mirror selfies and also including a sleepytime snap on her Instagram story. The 36-year-old's excitement over motherhood is completely adorable, and at 16 weeks her abs are still undeniably chiseled! Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have been smitten from the start and they've now taken their love story to a whole new level. The pair couldn't look more over-the-moon for their next chapters as parents and spouses!

