Nikki Bella Says Her 'Dream' Is To Have Son Matteo Watch Her Fight In WWE Ring

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella love experiencing motherhood together! The famous twins chatted with Access Daily's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about raising their two little ones and Nikki revealed that she feels "so blessed" having her sister "lead her through it" as a first-time mom. Nikki also teased a WWE comeback, sharing, "Brie and I were made to be a tag team ... we still have a lot of butt kicking in us and we want those tag titles. For me, there would be nothing more amazing than actually having a fight and looking at the front row and seeing Artem (Chigvintsev) and (son) Matteo." Plus, Nikki and Bella talked about their new partnership with Colugo, which launches June 1.

