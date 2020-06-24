Also available on the NBC app

Artem Chigvintsev just gifted Nikki Bella the most thoughtful baby gift! The "Total Bellas" star, who is just weeks away from welcoming their first kiddo, revealed on her podcast the sweet gift her fiancé just gave her. "Can I just tell you all what Artem got me last week as a gift that I was, like, smiling so big?" Nikki asked on "The Bellas" podcast, and her sister Brie answered, noting that she hasn't seen her sister "smile this big in weeks."

