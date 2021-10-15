Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Nikki Bella Reveals She's Open To Having Another Baby With Artem Chigvintsev

CLIP10/15/21
Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Nikki Bella might have babies on the brain! In a new interview with US Weekly, the former WWE star revealed that she's open to having another baby with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. "I told Artem …. 'When I'm 39, if we feel so great in life and comfortable and you really want to try and have a little girl or just another one, and I feel that it’s right as well, we can do that," she said.

Appearing:
Tags: nikki bella, babies, Interviews
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.