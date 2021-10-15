Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Nikki Bella might have babies on the brain! In a new interview with US Weekly, the former WWE star revealed that she's open to having another baby with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. "I told Artem …. 'When I'm 39, if we feel so great in life and comfortable and you really want to try and have a little girl or just another one, and I feel that it’s right as well, we can do that," she said.

