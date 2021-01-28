Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are working on their communication. The "Total Bellas" star admitted that she and her fiancé are currently in couples therapy as she got candid about their relationship dynamic during an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast. "When he gets really stressed, he doesn't realize his tone," Nikki said of her man. "We're actually in therapy for this." The revelation came after "The Bachelorette" alum confessed that she often clashed with the pro dancer during their partnership on "Dancing with the Stars." But even with the brief moments of tension, she and Artem were crowned the Season 29 champions in November 2020!

