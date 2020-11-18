Also available on the nbc app

No drama here! Nikki Bella admitted to Page Six that fiancé Artem Chigvintsev didn't mind one bit when her ex, John Cena, reached out after the birth of their baby boy, Matteo. "That's what I love about Artem," she said. "He's just so comfortable in his own skin, in our relationship. He's so secure — which he should be — that we could literally be friends with exes, and it doesn't bother us." The "Total Bellas" star previously revealed that John sent a congratulatory text message to both her and twin sister Brie Bella following the arrival of their sons — whom they welcomed one day apart in the summer.

