Nikki Bella is an open book. The "Total Bellas" star was on Health's January cover alongside her sister Brie and while talking with the magazine, she got real about her breakup with John Cena. Nikki and John called off their engagement in July of 2018 after years as a couple. The "Dancing With The Stars" alum has since moved on and is now dating her former pro-dancer partner Artem Chigvintsev. Health's January issue goes on sale on Dec. 20, 2019.

