Artem Chigvintsev is going from the dance floor to the kitchen! Nikki Bella revealed her fiancé's plans to attend The Culinary Institute of America to pursue his passion for cooking during an episode of "The Bellas Podcast" with her twin sister Brie Bella. "He's going to be going to cooking school," she said. "It's cute because I feel like I'm always pressuring him to have more content on social media because, you guys, when Artem posts cooking stuff on his Instagram—it's mind-blowing to me—he will get minimum 1,000 DMs about, 'How did you cook it? It looks amazing.' All these questions."

