Nikki and Brie Bella published their co-written memoir “Incomparable” on Tuesday, and Nikki opened up about two life-altering incidents that happened to her as a teenager. The 36-year-old recounted horrifying details about the two times she was raped at 15 and 16 years old and wrote about how the shame impacted her future relationships. Now, the WWE star hopes she can be a positive influence for other young women experiencing similar traumas.

