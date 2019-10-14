Also available on the NBC app

Relationship goals! At the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills, Nikki Bella tells Access Hollywood how boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev reacts when she shares intimate details about their relationship. The "Total Bellas" star explains why she's so grateful to have a significant other who loves her for exactly who she is, "no filter" and all! Nikki also reflects on finding superstardom in the male-dominated WWE and shares her message for young women hoping to break through their own glass ceilings. And, who are her Girl Heroes?

