Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are all about throwing it back! The twins tell Access Hollywood at the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards how fun it is to celebrate Nickelodeon now, after growing up watching the channel as kids. The "Total Bellas" stars also dish on their epic '90s-inspired outfits and paying subtle homage to Gwen Stefani. And, they bust out their fave retro dance moves!

Appearing:

S0 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution