Nikki Bella found love with Artem Chigvintsev years after being matched up on "Dancing with the Stars," but did she feel the heat back then? When Lisa Vanderpump joined her and sister Brie on "The Bellas Podcast" this week, they got to talking about their experiences on the hit reality competition. When Lisa asked if she started to feel attracted to Artem while on the show and engaged to then-fiancé John Cena, Nikki said, “No, that's the crazy thing being with him now – there were none of those feelings at all.” Nikki did acknowledge that dancing with Artem allowed her to be vulnerable with a man for the first time, saying, “Where I got the bond was just having to depend on him, and I had never had to depend on a man before.”

