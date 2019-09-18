Nikki Bella Grills Artem Chigvintsev About Having Kids With Her: Is He Ready For Twins?!

Also available on the NBC app

Nikki Bella didn't hold back when putting her man in the hot seat! The former WWE superstar flat-out asked beau Artem Chigvintsev on "The Bellas Podcast" if he can see them starting a family together – and he said yes! The "Dancing with the Stars" alum revealed that he's hoping to provide a similar household dynamic that he and his brother had growing up, and Nikki's own parenting plan isn't far off…except she's hoping to "knock it out all at once" with a set of twins!

