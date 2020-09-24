Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella is getting honest about her postpartum sex life! The "Total Bellas" star, who welcomed her son Matteo with finance Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, opened up about her sex life as a new mama during a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast." "I didn't even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like I'm healed, I'm fine. Even though last night it didn't seem fine, but that's okay. It was a little different. I felt like organs were about to drop out.. I was like, shoot, did I mess up?" she said.

