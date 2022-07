Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella is setting the record straight on her plans to marry fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The couple has been engaged for two years and explained on a special edition of "The Bellas Podcast" that they aren't taking their time to say "I do" because of any doubts. Instead, they just want to make sure their financial and parenting priorities are straight.

