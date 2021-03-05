Also available on the nbc app

Does Nikki Bella have babies on the brain!? She's not so sure if she wants to expand her fam or give the WWE another shot. The reality star opened up to US Weekly about having this "battle" in her head over what chapter to pursue next. "I would want to wait [to have a second child] and then I’m like, ‘OK, so I’m closer to 40. How’s that going to be?’ And then I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I’m just going to have Matteo," she said.

