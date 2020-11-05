Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella has taken a journey to the past! The bestselling author, who shares baby boy Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, candidly confessed to having dreams about her exes during an episode of "The Bellas Podcast." She explained, "I mean, full-on conversations with exes, like as if we met up for coffee… It's been, like, very vivid, but what's weird is it has brought me such clarity." The new revelation from the "Total Bellas" star came about two weeks after her ex, John Cena, tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzedah in October 2020.

Appearing: