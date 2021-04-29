Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella is speaking her mind after facing some negative comments about her recent travels. The "Total Bellas" star has taken a few quick trips in recent weeks, which left some Instagram haters claiming that she always “vacations without Artem.” On a new episode of the “Bellas Podcast,” Nikki explained that she and Artem coordinate when they’re taking brief work trips so they can always have one of them at home with their son, Matteo. “Artem and I have an incredible relationship and understanding of like, ‘Hey, if we can do this thing and someone can stay home, let's do that, because it's better for our baby,’” she said.

