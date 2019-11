Also available on the NBC app

Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev are making a fresh start! The "Total Bellas" star shared a touching tribute to her beau as she celebrated the start of filming for Season 5 of her hit reality series. This will be the first time the show will feature Nikki's relationship with the "Dancing With the Stars" pro. "I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me," she gushed.

Appearing: