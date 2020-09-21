Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's baby boys are two of a kind! It figures that the famous twins' little boys would be spitting images of one another, not only because of their identical moms but also their nearly identical birthdays! Nikki's son Matteo and Brie's son Buddy were born just one day apart over the summer and both sisters have loved updating fans on just how quickly the infants are growing. Matteo and Buddy got some love from their great-grandmother over the weekend and Nikki and Brie gushed over the quality family time with a series of cute Instagram snaps of the boys sharing a blanket and matching grins!

Appearing: