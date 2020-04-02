Also available on the NBC app

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella couldn't be more grateful to have each other. The twins and "Total Bellas" stars join Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles for an #AccessAtHome interview on Instagram Live and dish on how they're coping with quarantine restrictions while both expecting little ones. How do their cravings and symptoms compare? And, how did they react when they told each other their pregnancy news? The sisters also tease their babies' gender reveals and how they're deciding on names. "Total Bellas" returns April 2 at 9 PM ET on E! and the twins' new book, "Incomparable," drops May 5 and is available for pre-order now.

