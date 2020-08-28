Also available on the nbc app

Nikki and Brie Bella are showing off their post-baby bodies! The “Total Bellas” stars, who welcomed their newest bundles of joys just one day apart a couple weeks back, showed off another way they’re still twinning – with photos where they are rocking postpartum underwear. Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev celebrated the arrival of their son Matteo on July 31st while Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Buddy on August 1st.

