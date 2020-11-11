Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's WWE days may not be behind them after all! The "Total Bellas" stars tell Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover how they're adjusting to new motherhood following the arrival of Nikki's first child and Brie's second. The sisters are both over the moon about their growing families and explain why they've been so open about their post-baby body journeys. Nikki also follows up on admitting that she's had recent dreams about her exes including John Cena. And, they discuss the possibility of "one more run" in the wrestling ring! "Total Bellas" returns Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 PM on E!

