Also available on the nbc app

Nikki and Brie Bella's babies have both arrived – and only one day apart! The twins both revealed on August 2 that they had given birth to sons. Brie announced her happy news first, sharing a sweet photo of her, husband Daniel Bryan and their son’s hands interlocked with his birthdate: August 1. Shortly after, Nikki revealed that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child on July 31 and shared a nearly identically framed shot with their hands together.

Appearing: