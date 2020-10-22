Also available on the nbc app

Nikki and Brie Bella are totally twinning! The “Total Bellas” stars were on “The Bellas Podcast” where Brie revealed she had moved to Napa Valley in California with her family. Her sister Nikki also said that she and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev along with their baby boy Matteo plan to leave Los Angeles after he wraps this season on “Dancing with the Stars” and join Brie in Napa.

Appearing: