Also available on the NBC app

Are Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev getting serious? Over the weekend, the "Total Bellas" star and the "Dancing With the Stars" pro were spotted packing on the PDA on an afternoon out in Los Angeles. Find out more about the pair's budding romance, and see what Nikki told Access about her love life weeks before her and Artem's public liplock.

Appearing: