It's a boy for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev! On this week's "Total Bellas," the parents-to-be held a gender reveal party, where they found out they're expecting a son. While Nikki had a hunch that it was a boy, Artem admitted before the reveal that he was hoping for a baby girl. Nikki's pregnant twin sister Brie Bella, meanwhile, chose not to find out the sex of her baby, instead opting to have that special moment in the delivery room.

