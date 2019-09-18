Nikki Bella And Brie Bella Confess Craziest Place They Each Had Sex In Wild Roller Coaster Interview

Also available on the NBC app

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella don't hold back! The former WWE superstars put it all out there on "Roller Coaster Confessions" with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, answering personal questions while taking on Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. The twins reveal everything from their first kisses to whether they've ever switched places on a date – and the craziest place they've each "gotten down and dirty"!

