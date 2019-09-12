Also available on the NBC app

Nearly two years after they competed as partners on "Dancing with the Stars," Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are still dancing together! The former WWE star and the new "So You Think You Can Dance" choreographer recorded an intimate slow dance in the living room set to Frank Sinatra's "It Had To Be You." "Old Hollywood [movies] are my favorite for so many reasons, the music, the dancing, the atmosphere," Artem wrote alongside his Instagram video of their romantic routine. "I wish I could relive the Golden Era together with you, my [love]."

