Nikki has gotten even more candid about her battle with postpartum depression. In an episode of "Total Bellas," the new mom opened up about the challenge of caring for baby boy Matteo while fiancé Artem Chigvintsev competed on Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars" with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe. "It's really hard doing this all on my own," she explained. "I think what's hard is when the person you're with isn't recognizing what's going on, like, you're screaming inside, and he's not hearing it." The former WWE Superstar later broke down into tears as she told her twin sister, Brie Bella, that the doctor wanted to put her on medication.

