Nikki Bella is getting honest about how she juggles motherhood and all the curveballs along the way. In a new interview with SheKnows, the new mom revealed that she hired a life coach to help prevent herself from having "meltdowns" after welcoming her son Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31. "I have a life coach. I just feel like we give our cars oil changes so they never break down. So why not do that to our souls and our minds so we don't have these meltdowns or get into certain places that we don't want to be in," she said.

